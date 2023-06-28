Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary pushes back against lawsuit allegations

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A hot Tuesday in Henry County meant a hot day at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary.

Some animals took a bath, others lay in the shade, and some hung upside down.

All were without a care in the world, something that can not be said about Noah’s Ark.

“We have this beautiful facility that’s in nature, and guess what? Nature happens while we’re here,” said Noah’s Ark President Dr. Shelly Lakly.

Lakly has run the sanctuary for the last 18 months. She’s had to bear the brunt of nature for most of her tenure.

The sanctuary has been hit with a bird-flu outbreak, tornado, major flood, and a federal lawsuit in the past 10 months.

“That was in August, the bird flu,” she said. “Then January was a tornado and February was flooding.”

The sanctuary closed after the bird flu outbreak and remains closed. The government swooped in to contain the spread.

“The government comes in and they take over,” Lakly said. “It’s like something you see out of a movie.”

Evidence of the flood and tornado damage perseveres as well.

Autoplay Caption

On top of all that--or maybe because of it--the sanctuary is also facing a federal lawsuit from an animal rights group and a former veterinarian.

“The crux of the issue is the animals that have previously found sanctuary at Noah’s Ark are not being properly cared for and in some cases are being abused,” said attorney Richard Schrade Jr., who represents the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit claims that 21-year-old tiger Sheila was fed contaminated meat and given improper veterinary care. Lakly said that’s not the case.

Lakly and Noah’s Ark also deny they’ve violated the Endangered Species Act.

She admits some of the past could have been handled better and that the sanctuary has learned from those errors. Most of the hooved animals have been transported to new homes, specific infrastructure still needs shoring up, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture noted lesions on Sheila’s paws last year.

“We 100% cleaned it all up. We’re in complete compliance with USDA, and that’s the last we heard from them in December.”

Lakly says Noah’s Ark successfully renewed its annual certifications with multiple national and local regulatory bodies, pushing back on the plaintiff’s argument that many of the problems brought up by the USDA and Intent to Sue have not been addressed.

“Makes me feel like they are desperate, man,” she said.

Ultimately, Lakly wants this behind Noah’s Ark and people back in the sanctuary. But that time frame is still a question mark, especially if the lawsuit succeeds in removing many of the endangered animals.

“Our intent is we have the infrastructure that was built for the last 30 years, and we need to invest in the next [30 years], and that truly is our future.”

Another widespread rumor is that the Noah’s Ark Board of Directors intends to close down the sanctuary and sell the land for profit. Lakly says that is “patently false and – by the way – illegal”.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.