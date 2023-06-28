Look Up Atlanta
Partial structure collapse shuts down strip mall in Henry County

Partial structure collapse under investigation
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Stockbridge police are responding to a partial structure collapse involving a parked vehicle.

It happened along the 5000 block of North Henry Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. Henry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the scene around 2:15 p.m.

According to investigators, no one was injured.

A blue car parked in the lot of the shopping area appeared to sustain significant damage.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area as efforts to stabilize the structure remain ongoing.

