Plane departing from Atlanta lands with nose gear up at Charlotte airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An incredible landing considering the circumstances.

Delta says as one of their planes approached Charlotte, pilots received a “nose gear unsafe” indication Wednesday morning.

This Delta flight departed from Atlanta around 7:25 a.m. and landed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

Passengers on board report the pilots being calm and collected.

“It couldn’t have gone more smoothly from the landing to the quick response from the emergency responders to the gate agents,” said passenger, Rob Coker. “Everything was just incredibly smooth, very impressed.”

Joe Miller, Delta’s Vice President of Airport Operations says emergency drills are something the airline conducts multiple times a year.

“Our fantastic pilots are trained to do these type of things, they spend hours in simulators and they brought the aircraft and landed safely and got all the customers back via buses.”

Miller says passenger and staff safety is top priority for the airline.

“Whenever there is an event like this, we form a kind of emergency response committee in parts all over the airline, the operations center, the airports, all the different groups to come together to ensure that we can coordinate a response that best serves our customers,” said Miller.

NTSB is currently investigating.

Following the emergency landing, Delta released the statement below:

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and employees. While this was a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries. Our focus is now to take care of our customers on this flight, including retrieving their bags and seeing them to their final destinations safely. We apologize to our customers for what they experienced.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.