Plane lands at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport without nose gear

Delta Airlines Flight 1092 landed around 8:40 a.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A airplane dealing with mechanical issues landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Wednesday morning.

According to the airport, Delta Airlines Flight 1092 landed around 8:40 a.m. on Runway 36 Left. Photos provided by passengers show the plane landed without the nose gear.

The airplane is still on the runway, which remains closed while crews work to remove it.

Nobody was injured in the incident and passengers were bussed to a terminal.

A passenger on the plane said via text that they were allowed to leave, but nothing was allowed off the plane - no suitcases or carry-ons.

He said they were told the Federal Aviation Administration has a hold on the plane so nothing can move on it or from it. The passenger added he was headed to a work meeting in an Uber with no wallet.

The plane arrived in Charlotte after taking off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Following the emergency landing, Delta released the statement below:

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and employees. While this was a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries. Our focus is now to take care of our customers on this flight, including retrieving their bags and seeing them to their final destinations safely. We apologize to our customers for what they experienced.”

The plane arrived in Charlotte after taking off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

According to FlightAware, approximately 161 flights have been delayed already on Wednesday, and another 26 have been canceled.

Caption

WBTV found four incidents involving landing gear failure in the United States in the last three years among commercial air carriers. The most recent nose landing found was Jan. 4, 2022, in Albany, New York. More recently, an aircraft in Belgium had its landing gear snap when it attempted to land just after takeoff.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

