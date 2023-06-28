Proposed Brookhaven annexation could cost DeKalb $2M in annual tax revenue

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s a tug-of-war going on in DeKalb County and the Toco Hills neighborhood is the prime target.

Some are pushing to lump it into Brookhaven, but DeKalb leaders say there are some things to consider and investigate before a final decision is made.

Tuesday night during a public meeting DeKalb County District 2 Commissioner Michelle Long Spears said this all came about when a Toco Hills resident started a petition to annex into Brookhaven. That resident got enough signatures for the city to consider the proposal.

“This, in my opinion, has been a rushed process,” Spears said.

Spears says the petition used the 60% method, meaning at least 60% of electors and 60% of property owners by acreage signed the petition. That’s enough for Brookhaven to consider the proposal. And there’s not much DeKalb Commissioners can do about it.

DeKalb County attorneys are now investigating the authenticity of the signatures on the petition.

If Brookhaven adds Toco Hills to their city, Spears said it will cost DeKalb 2 million in annual property tax revenue.

During Tuesday’s public hearing, many residents also expressed concerns about how this will impact city and county services like police and fire.

Brookhaven City Council is slated to vote on the annexation on July 25th.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.