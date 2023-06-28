Road being dedicated to Henry County officer killed in the line of duty

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A road in McDonough is being dedicated to a Henry County officer killed in the line of duty.

The area between North Ola and Keys Ferry Road will be named after an officer that was shot and killed in November 2021 while trying to de-escalate a domestic disturbance call.

It’s one of many ways the community has honored Officer Paramhans Desai for making the ultimate sacrifice.

Officer Desai spent 17 years in law enforcement, working for the Georgia Department of Corrections, the Dekalb County Police Department, and the Henry County Police Department. He was a husband, father, and brother, and was only 38 years old when he was killed in the line of duty.

Investigators believe Desai was shot while trying to arrest a suspect.

“He was a hero in the loving way he devoted himself to his wife, children and family. He was a hero when he answered that call for service that fateful day and made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the lives of others,” said Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman.

Wednesday’s dedication ceremony for Officer Desai will begin at 10 a.m.

