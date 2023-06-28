Staying safe in the hot temperatures around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many people across metro Atlanta are enjoying the warm weather, but health experts remind everyone to also be safe.

Families at Lake Claire Park told Atlanta News First heat dangers are always a concern, even at playgrounds where the equipment can get very hot.

According to the National Program for Playground Safety, playground materials can get so hot they can burn a child’s skin in just seconds.

Dr. Cecil Bennett of Newnan Family Medicine said also watch out for heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

“The important thing is to always know what your body’s doing,” he said. “If you feel overheated, that’s a good time for you to go inside.”

According to Bennett, the signs to look out for include profusely sweating, extreme thirst and even confusion.

“One can go from heat exhaustion to heat stroke very quickly, it’s very important you look for the signs,” he said.

