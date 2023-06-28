Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Taco and hot chicken restaurants to open co-hosted location in Sandy Springs

INKED Tacos serves Mexican-inspired dishes, including nachos.
INKED Tacos serves Mexican-inspired dishes, including nachos.(WANF)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you can’t decide what you want to eat, a new co-hosted restaurant in Sandy Springs will give you plenty of options.

INKED Tacos and The Original Hot Chicken will open a dual location on June 29, according to a news release. Both restaurants are owned by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands. During the grand opening at 6650 Roswell Road, the first 100 customers will get to choose a free menu item.

INKED Tacos serves Mexican-inspired dishes, while The Original Hot Chicken serves classic fried chicken. Both restaurants share an address in Woodstock and have several locations in Ohio and Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Protesters with Nazi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center
File - Flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Atlanta airport reporting hundreds of flight delays and cancellations
Deadly crash on GA-400 in Roswell.
Driver charged in connection with deadly wrong-way crash on GA-400 in Roswell
Police investigating deadly shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur, police say
Ponce de Leon sinkhole being repaired in Midtown Atlanta.
Portion of Ponce remains closed as crews work to fix massive sinkhole

Latest News

Road dedication ceremony for Officer Paramhans Desai.
Road being dedicated to Henry County officer killed in the line of duty
Fireworks on the Riverfront event in Downtown Lynchburg
Fourth of July in Atlanta: 4 fireworks shows you don’t want to miss
the RISE Women in Health Care Leadership Summit
Woman seeks to change healthcare system for people with disabilities
FILE: A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken...
McDonald’s crew member wins $10K after being gifted lottery scratch-off