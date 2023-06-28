Taco and hot chicken restaurants to open co-hosted location in Sandy Springs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you can’t decide what you want to eat, a new co-hosted restaurant in Sandy Springs will give you plenty of options.

INKED Tacos and The Original Hot Chicken will open a dual location on June 29, according to a news release. Both restaurants are owned by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands. During the grand opening at 6650 Roswell Road, the first 100 customers will get to choose a free menu item.

INKED Tacos serves Mexican-inspired dishes, while The Original Hot Chicken serves classic fried chicken. Both restaurants share an address in Woodstock and have several locations in Ohio and Kentucky.

