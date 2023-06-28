Teamsters: UPS, you’ve got one week. | UPS: We remain at the table

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta-based UPS has been given an ultimatum from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters to deliver a tentative contract within the next week or the union will present its final offer.

The world’s largest parcel carrier has responded that it remains “at the table, ready to negotiate.”

Negotiations are continuing between the UPS and the powerful union in Washington, D.C. Earlier this month, UPS Teamsters overwhelmingly authorized a strike against UPS, 25 years after the last walkout. That strike lasted 15 days when 185,000 UPS workers walked off.

The Teamsters represent about 340,000 UPS employees, more than half of the company’s workforce.

Wages and profits remain the main sticking points between the world’s top parcel service and the powerful labor union. The starting pay for for part-time workers who handle packages in UPS warehouses is $15.50 an hour, which workers say is not a sustainable wage. Roughly half of UPS Teamsters positions are part-time warehouse jobs.

“When we say the current contract expires July 31, that means we want a new contract in place starting August 1,” said Teamster President Sean O’Brien. “Not in six months. Not next spring. We demand a historic new contract August 1, with more money in our members’ pockets immediately.

“UPS has wasted enough time and hoarded these record profits. Our members want what they have earned.”

On Wednesday, UPS responded with this statement:

“Last week, we provided our initial economic proposal. This week we followed with a significantly amended proposal to address key demands from the Teamsters. Reaching consensus requires time and serious, detailed discussion, but it also requires give-and-take from both sides. We’re working around the clock to reach an agreement that strengthens our industry-leading pay and benefits ahead of the current contract’s expiration on August 1. We remain at the table ready to negotiate.”

If it happens, a strike is expected to be one of the biggest - if not the biggest - company walkout in U.S. history, carrying with it far-reaching implications for the economy. The company wants a deal that will satisfy workers, customers and investors, while enabling UPS to fend off non-unionized competitors like FedEx Corp and Amazon.com. The Teamsters want an agreement that shares billions of dollars in UPS profit with workers and helps to recruit new members.

The economic impacts of a UPS strike could be enormous. The company said it delivers the equivalent of about 6% of nation’s gross domestic product. It delivers around 25 million packages a day, representing about a quarter of all U.S. parcel volume, according to the global shipping and logistics firm Pitney Bowes. That’s about 10 million parcels more than it delivered each day in the years leading up to the pandemic.

UPS profits have soared since the pandemic began in 2020, as millions of Americans grew to rely even more on the delivery of essential household goods to their doorstops.

Annual profits at UPS in the past two years are close to three times what they were pre-pandemic. The Atlanta company returned about $8.6 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and stock buybacks in 2022, and forecasts another $8.4 billion for shareholders this year.

The Teamsters say that profit growth is largely due to the hard work of UPS drivers and warehouse workers, who carry everything from 50-pound bags of dog food, cases of wine and essential medicine.

