Thieves target cars of Amazon employees in Forest Park

Atlanta News First at 3 p.m. - VOD
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FOREST PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Employees who work the overnight shift at an Amazon delivery hub in Forest Park learned the hard way not to leave valuables in their cars – even if they’re parked in what seems like a secure parking lot.

While on a break at 4 a.m. Wednesday, several employees of the Anvil Block Road facility learned thieves had broken into their cars.

Keneshia Parker had parked her car just feet from the building, not far from a security camera.

“There is literally a light that’s pointed down on my car, and I would’ve thought that would’ve been safe,” said Parker. “They stole my purse, and then they stole my wallet with everything in it.”

The thieves got away with her driver’s license, credit card and social security card. Parker said she then remembered she hadn’t locked her car door. But once she saw all the glass in the parking lot, she realized it wouldn’t have mattered. The thieves broke the windows of several cars that were locked.

Parker spent hours Wednesday morning on the phone with her bank and credit bureaus. Never again will she keep important documents like a social security card in her purse, she said. Nor will she leave valuables in plain sight to anyone passing by her car.

Instead, Parker plans to bring her belongings inside the facility and store them in her locker while she’s working.

