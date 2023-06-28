Look Up Atlanta
Thousands of flights delayed, canceled along East Coast due to severe weather

In this file photo, a Delta Air Lines jet sits at a gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta...
In this file photo, a Delta Air Lines jet sits at a gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)(WIBW)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing travel headaches for much of the East Coast.

Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled this week, and the Federal Aviation Administration has placed weather restrictions on airports from Washington, D.C. to Boston.

These problems come as millions of Americans are preparing to travel for the Fourth of July holiday.

The issues started over the weekend when major thunderstorms impacted air travel, including here in Atlanta.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, there are 40 flights delayed, and another 21 canceled at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to FlightAware.com.

Travelers should check with their airline before heading to the airport.

