Tickets sell out for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

St. Jude Dream Home
St. Jude Dream Home(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is officially sold out!

We have reached our goal of 15,000 tickets, which means we have raised $1.5 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

We cannot thank the Metro Atlanta community enough for your generous support for such a great cause.

Now, one lucky ticket holder will walk away with the keys to a brand-new home.

The $650,000 home, at 765 Woodward Mill Rd. in Buford, is state-of-the-art. It features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinets and finishes, plus a master suite with a balcony and coffee bar, and so much more.

If you want to check out the St. Jude Dream Home for yourself, open houses will be held every weekend between July 8 and July 30. The house will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturdays and noon to five p.m. on Sundays. The home is #1571 on Buice Crest Dr. in the Millcroft subdivision.

It’s not just the dream home that many of you are eligible to win.

There are several other prizes, up for grabs so you have to tune in to our live drawing in August. Additional prizes include a Delta vacation valued at $10,000, a Georgia Furniture Mart gift card, a $2,500 Target gift card and a 2023 Dodge Hornet.

All of the winners will be announced during our live St. Jude broadcast Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.

