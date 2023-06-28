Look Up Atlanta
Woman assaulted, robbed of cell phone in LaGrange home, police say

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was assaulted and robbed in her home late Tuesday night, according to LaGrange police.

LaGrange police responded to an apartment at 410 Miller St. just after 8:30 p.m. on June 27. Police said the victim, Patricia Callahan-Swanson, claimed that a Black woman known to her as ‘Lil Mama’ came to her house, assaulted her, and stole her cell phone before leaving.

Police described ‘Lil Mama’ as a “Black female with a small build.”

Anyone with information should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

