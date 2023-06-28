Look Up Atlanta
Woman killed in GA-400 wrong-way crash was rideshare driver, family says

Photo of Keara Williams
Photo of Keara Williams(Family submitted photo)
By Brittany Ford
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 21-year-old man is facing charges tied to a crash on GA-400 in Roswell that claimed the lives of two people on Tuesday morning.

Dahmir Rivera of Roswell has been charged with homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence.

Authorities say Rivera was going the wrong way near Holcomb Bridge Rd. when he collided with another car.

LaTanya Holston’s 27-year-old niece Keara Williams was one of the victims, “She was out working Uber and a drunk driver came up the wrong way and hit her head on, that’s all we know.”

Police say a 55-year-old man identified as Benyounes Mazouar also died.

Holston’ believes he was a rideshare passenger.

“Very hard worker that’s all she was doing was making money to provide for her family,” she explained.

Holston says her niece leaves behind her 3-year-old daughter, London.

She says their family hopes justice is served, “If you got someone you love, tell them why they are here. You never know when it’s the last day.”

Rivera made his first court appearance Wednesday where he was denied bond.

