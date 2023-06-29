1 injured in northwest Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was injured in a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday evening, Atlanta police say.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 200 block of Peachtree Street.

Police say a victim was rushed to the hospital. The identity of the victim and the current extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

