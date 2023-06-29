Look Up Atlanta
$1 million renovation planned for Kirkwood’s Bessie Branham Park

The project is expected to take about 18 months.
Kirkwood's Bessie Branham Park is about to get a much-needed facelift.
By Don Shipman
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta park with a rich history is about to get a much-needed facelift.

Several upgrades are planned for Bessie Branham Park in Kirkwood. The park along Delano Drive spans an entire city block, taking up nearly 7 acres. But it has seen better days, according to Earl Williamson of the Kirkwood Neighbors Organization.

“[There is] a long list of stuff that’s needed maintenance for years,” Williamson said.

The playground is outdated, the softball field isn’t up to regulation standards, there are drainage issues and the main entrance to the park could use some sprucing up, he added. The $1 million renovations will take about 18 months to complete and are being funded by several sources, including the city, grants and donations. The park is even selling customized bricks to raise money.

The Kirkwood Neighbors Organization hopes to continue a long tradition of hosting family-friendly events for the entire community.

“There’s a lot of other stuff that parks support that people don’t realize,” Williamson said. “This one actually is almost dead-center in the neighborhood. It’s got history going back to when Kirkwood became part of Atlanta.”

Williamson says you can expect to see construction start late this fall.

