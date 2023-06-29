Look Up Atlanta
2 teens critically injured after being hit by train in Alabama

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Two teenagers struck by a train in Alabama remain in critical condition, but doctors are positive about their chances for recovery.

The incident happened around 2:43 p.m. Monday in Helena. Police and fire crews responded to the scene, where they found the two teenagers seriously injured after they were struck by a train. One of the teens was ejected about 30 or 40 feet, and the other teen was entangled under the train.

Both teenagers were flown to Children’s of Alabama with life-threatening injuries. They were in critical condition, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Officials tell WBRC the teens were on a trestle that is about 100 feet above the Cahaba River, as they walked from the Black Ridge subdivision in Hoover to old town Helena. Before they knew it, a train was coming.

Two other juveniles were also at the scene and were able to jump about 30 feet down an embankment to avoid getting hit. They were not hurt.

“They said that they were halfway across the trestle when they first heard the train. They tried to outrun it, and they couldn’t outrun it,” Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn said.

A police officer was injured trying to help save one of the teens who was struck. He fell about 30 feet down a steep embankment while on the scene, according to Flynn.

The officer was released from the hospital late Tuesday night. Flynn says the officer is doing OK but is dealing with severe sprains and bruises. He says the officer should be back at work in the next week or so.

Flynn says this is the fourth time an incident like this has happened since he’s been chief. He says anything is better than crossing over train tracks. He urges everyone to stay off the tracks and remember that there are safer routes you can take.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

