3 arrested for graffiti vandalism in Winder, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people have been arrested in connection with graffiti vandalism in Winder, the police department said on Thursday.

Police said a number of locations in the downtown area of Winder were vandalized with graffiti on June 26.

“Several calls were taken from citizens who wished to report other areas that had been damaged that our department was not aware of. In total, more than a dozen locations had been spray painted with commercial-grade marking paint,” they said in a statement.

21-year-old Lee Mason, 17-year-old Destineigh Vanwinkle, and a 16-year-old are facing several charges including nine counts of interference with government property and six counts of criminal trespass.

Additionally, drug possession and theft charges are also pending as a result of items located during the search warrants, Winder police said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.