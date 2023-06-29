Activist accused of funding ‘Cop City’ violence speaks out

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marlon Kautz said he was still in his pajamas when Atlanta Police raided his Edgewood home.

“I literally woke up to the sound of a SWAT team breaking down my front door with a battering ram,” Kautz said in an interview with Atlanta News First on Wednesday.

Kautz, an organizer with the Atlanta Solidarity Fund, was arrested on the morning of March 31 along with two others; Savannah Patterson and Adele Maclean.

The three were booked into DeKalb County jail on charges of charity fraud and money laundering.

In warrants obtained by Atlanta News First, Kautz was reportedly arrested for “misleading contributors by using funds collected through a State of Georgia registered 501c(3) Network for Strong Communities (NFSC) to fund the actions in part of Defend the Atlanta Forest (DTAF), a group classified by the United State Department of Homeland Security as Domestic Violent Extremists.”

Activist arrested in Edgewood raid and charged with funding ‘Cop City’ vandalism speaks out. (Atlanta News First)

After four days in jail, Judge James Altman granted bond to Kautz, Patterson, and Maclean.

The State argued that the fundraising efforts of Kautz, Patterson, and Maclean were directly connected to illegal activity at the site of Atlanta’s public safety training center.

In early March, a group of protesters shot fireworks at Atlanta police officers and set construction equipment on fire.

During the hearing, Judge Altman was critical of the State’s argument.

“I don’t find it real impressive. And there’s not a lot of meat on the bones of thousands of dollars going to fund illegal activities,” said Altman.

In court, Deputy Attorney General John Fowler said police went through the trio’s trash cans at their house and found one of their diaries.

“Most critically there was a quote from one of the diaries – that talked about how to – it said radicalize liberals using subversive materials without encouraging state solutions,” said Fowler.

In the arrest warrants, Kautz, Patterson, and Maclean “affirmed their cooperation with DTAF by proving material support in the form of payments, and reimbursements to DTAF members through NFSC.”

On Wednesday, Kautz said his lawyer advised him not to address specific claims, but he denied the charges and said they were politically motivated.

“I will say the charges are completely false and preposterous,” said Kautz.

The state-linked Kautz, Patterson, and Maclean to the group classified as “Domestic Violent Extremists” by the Department of Homeland Security.

However, a DHS spokesperson confirmed with Atlanta News First that designation does not exist.

“The Department of Homeland Security does not classify or designate any groups as domestic violent extremists,” said a spokesperson for the department.

Atlanta News First also reached out to the FBI about the domestic terrorism designations to groups.

An FBI spokesperson wrote in an email, “The FBI does not and cannot designate domestic terrorist organizations. When it comes to domestic terrorism, our investigations focus solely on the criminal activity of individuals—regardless of group membership. It’s also important to note that membership in groups that espouse domestic extremist ideology is not illegal in and of itself. Membership in a group alone is not a sufficient basis for a domestic terrorism investigation.”

Atlanta News First reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on this discrepancy.

“Although DHS reports that they do not classify or designate any groups as domestic violent extremists, the description provided by DHS for a domestic violent extremist does in fact describe the behavior of the individuals of the group in question which is being investigated by the GBI multi-agency task force,” said Nelly Miles, a spokesperson for the GBI.

Kautz said he does not have a trial date for his felony charges.

A lawyer representing another defendant connected to vandalism at the site of the public safety training center told Atlanta News First that no trial dates have been set for any of those arrested.

Since Kautz’s arrest in Edgewood, Atlanta News First repeatedly asked the Attorney General’s Office for an interview with AG Chris Carr.

The Office has not responded to those requests.

In a March interview with Atlanta News First, Carr said 41 people tied to the movement against the building of the training center have been charged with domestic terrorism.

“This is a well-organized national group. There is no doubt about it. Again, at the appropriate time we will present evidence about the group,” said AG Carr.

“Our office is taking the lead in working with the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office to prosecute those cases, which we will. But we know this is a big case, it’s a complex case,” said Carr in March.

Last week, DeKalb County DA Sherry Boston withdrew herself from the prosecuting process for all of these cases.

“Over the last several months, DA Boston and her team have been involved in ongoing discussions with their law enforcement partners about the evidence and charges in those cases. Recent conversations between those agencies have revealed a fundamental difference in prosecutorial philosophy,” from a spokesperson for Boston in a news release.

In a statement on social media, AG Carr responded to Boston withdrawing herself from these cases.

Please see my full statement below on the DeKalb County District Attorney’s decision to no longer assist in our case. pic.twitter.com/eeWV0Q4Cxi — GA AG Chris Carr (@Georgia_AG) June 23, 2023

“While the District Attorney has decided to no longer assist in this case, our office if fully committed to moving forward with the prosecution of those who have endangered in or supported violent acts surrounding the Public Safety Training Center.”

In early June, Sen. Raphael Warnock, on social media, was critical of the raid in Edgewood that led to Kautz’s arrest.

🧵: While we still don’t have all the details, as a pastor who has long been engaged in justice work, I am concerned by what we know about last Wednesday’s show of force against the organizers of an Atlanta bail fund, & the questions it raises. (1/10) — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) June 4, 2023

“The images of the raid reinforce the very suspicions that help to animate the current conflict—namely, concerns Georgians have about over-policing, the quelling of dissent in a democracy, and the militarization of our police,” said Sen. Warnock on Twitter.

On Thursday, Kautz said he initially thought the police had targeted the wrong house.

“I pretty quickly realized that they had come for me and that they were prepared to shoot and kill if necessary. They had come with lethal force prepared.

Kautz said state officials are overstepping and are attempting to chill the movement against the building of the training center. In addition, Kautz fears these arrests could represent an attempt by the State to silence future grassroots efforts to protest.

“The meter has been broken in terms of what the authorities will do whether it’s legal or not,” said Kautz.

“It’s getting to the point where it feels like maybe nobody is safe, and that anyone who speaks out about these issues is considered a target and that’s a very unsettling thing to live with.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.