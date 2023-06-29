Atlanta business helps neurodivergent swimmers feel comfortable in water

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Freedom. Independence. Confidence.

These emotions and more are what Swim Life Fitness wants to cultivate for neurodivergent swimmers, said coach Adrienne Wesley. Since 2021, the Atlanta-based center has worked with swimmers who have sensory processing disorders like autism or Down syndrome.

It doesn’t matter how a child learns. At Swim Life Fitness, kids are welcome to swim with instructors who know how to adapt their teaching styles all kinds of learners. That way, anyone can learn to swim, join a swim team or work on mobility. One of the programs, Sensory H20, even combines physical therapy with swim.

“He has just grown as a person,” Georgette Reynolds said of her son, a Swim Life Fitness student. “I am just so excited to see what else he is going to do.”

Hannah Palmer, mom of two, agreed that the center helps her son.

“Sports are really hard for him, but he needs to keep moving his body,” she said.

The organization also has a workforce development program for college and high school students.

