Atlanta Council weighing $12 million investment into resurfacing neighborhood streets

By Patrick Quinn
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Driving in Atlanta doesn’t come without its challenges.

Two days ago, an SUV plunged into a sinkhole along Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Atlanta drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians must constantly be aware of potholes, faded crosswalks, and unfinished sidewalks.

Those are just a few of the areas that could see major fixes with the Atlanta City Council weighing a $12 million investment into resurfacing Atlanta streets.

The funding ordinance, which passed this week through the Finance and Transportation Committees, will be voted on by the full council on Wednesday.

“We are tired because our constituents are tired of riding on these rough streets as we just rolled over a few potholes in my district,” said Councilmember Dustin Hillis, who drove around his district with a crew from Atlanta News First.

Hillis is the main sponsor of this ordinance which already has widespread support from the rest of the Council.

While the Atlanta Department of Transportation will have the authority to use this money as needed, the goal is for each district to receive $1 million in resurfacing dollars.

Rebecca Serna, Executive Director of Propel ATL, stressed that investments into transportation needs must be made equitably across the city, especially with regard to sidewalks.

“Every neighborhood needs sidewalks. Every neighborhood deserves sidewalks. That is an essential equity issue,” said Serna.

Hillis said this will be the largest single investment into resurfacing Atlanta streets in the last ten years.

“I mean some of these streets we’re driving upon haven’t been resurfaced in 20-plus years,” said Hillis.

Hillis said that during the pandemic, Atlanta’s DOT halted all major resurfacing across the city.

“This is really going to catch us up because there were two years during COVID when the city really did no resurfacing during this program. So we’re $12 million behind. The way I and my colleagues see it, so this will catch us back up,” said Hillis.

As of now, Hillis said that the City relies on roughly $6 million in state grant funding for major resurfacing projects.

Hillis said the condition of the streets is especially a public safety concern.

He said that some of this money could go towards tightening lanes which could reduce speeding.

“We are ready to get serious about making our streets number one safer, but also smoother, and also more accessible to pedestrians and bicyclists,” Hillis said.

