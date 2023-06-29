Atlanta music executive inspires new generation with Project Go Dark

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For nearly 16 years, Cortez Bryant managed and helped build the career of hip-hop icon Lil Wayne and helped to build the foundation for Young Money Records becoming one of the most dominant and most successful in history.

For the past three years, the New Orleans native focused on helping to create Project Go Dark, a non-profit organization based in Atlanta that focuses on teaching students about the ins and outs of the music industry. He has also taught classes at his alma mater Jackson State University about the business side of music and building brands.

“Education was the common denominator that was so influential in different parts of my life to get me where I am,” Bryant said. “It started with this idea in my head, in my brain, in my heart, and how I could turn it into purpose. I started thinking about how hip-hop was the largest genre of music in the world led by 95% of Black artists. Behind the scenes, the representation at the top of these music companies doesn’t look like us. We’re not controlling our culture. I felt there was a need to train more executives to learn about this business.”

Autoplay Caption

Bryant recalls a young intern named Kyle Campbell who instantly stood out to him and helped to inspire the idea for the program.

“Campbell and his friends were young Atlanta kids trying to figure out what was going on in the music business and in society for Black people,” said Bryant. “As they were young, coming up with different ideas to protest and take a stand on racial inequality, I was trying to figure out what I could do to help fill that gap. I started looking at my life and reflecting on how my steps were ordered. I had to learn the hard way that the music business is a business. I saw a void and that passion and purpose of education turned to the crossroads in the music business. The direct problem is we don’t have representation at the top. That birthed these young vibrant minds of young executives finding their way.”

“Even though hip-hop is the largest genre in the world, our representation behind the scenes is still not where it needs to be,” he said. “That’s what birthed these young vibrant minds of young executives finding their way in trying to find solutions to this racial inequality problem. We came together in wanting to solve a music business problem. That’s how it was born. It’s a music industry pipeline system. We were targeting

Project Go Dark has programs focused on the production, engineering, marketing, branding, and business side of the music industry.

Bryant says it’s important to educate and uplift a younger generation not just aspiring to enter the music business, but in general. That’s what he does every day.

“Education has always been a pinnacle in my road map of life,” he said.

He says his early upbringing and education in New Orleans played a major role in his life and career.

“My mother was always my inspiration,” Bryant said. “Although we grew up poor and didn’t have anything, she always made a way to make sure necessities were always there. She helped instill in me a sense of hustle. When I went to college and saw her tax returns and saw she was only making $18,000 a year, he said he told her he never would ask her for anything again because she’s done so much.”

“At a younger age when I was disrupting classes, it took a teacher to tell my mother I needed to be tested for gifted. That changed my life.”

After that, Bryant fondly recalled going to a magnet school called McMain in New Orleans. That’s where he eventually met an underclassman roaming the hallways rapping every day.

“I was like who is this young dude?” he said. That kid named Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. went on to become Lil Wayne, the greatest rapper alive, as Bryant and many call him.

In January 2004, Bryant received a call from Lil Wayne that eventually changed his life and his family’s life.

“I had an offer at CNN as an entry-level editor,” he said. “I was a mass communication major at Jackson State and sent my resume tape over to CNN. I worked at a few news stations doing production behind the scenes. I had my career pathway set up, then Wayne called and asked me to be his manager. He saw something in me. He saw those leadership qualities.”

In terms of the business side of the music industry, Bryant recalls education being one of the foundations for helping to create and build the Young Money empire. In his sophomore year, he participated in the marching band.

“That became the foundation of appreciating music and my A&R ear,” he said. I really dove into music and those elements early in my career. I learned a lot of principles on that college campus. One thing that’s so special about HBCUs is when I stepped on that campus [at Jackson State], HBCUs were created and born when there was no place for Black people to get an education. They teach you there’s a sense of responsibility that you’re stepping on the shoulders of those that paved the way for you.”

His leadership skills came from his experience at Jackson State University and McMain.

“My leadership style comes directly from that marching band unit. That is my marching leadership style. You are as strong as your weakest link, I believe working together as a unit with cohesiveness builds strength. That’s the DNA of my company,” he said.

While he remains very close friends to this day, Bryant refers to Lil Wayne as more like family to him.

“Wayne changed my life. He was able to retire my mother. One word I could use to describe Wayne is loyalty and he bleeds that to a fault,” he said.

There are still lingering effects nearly 18 years after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and the Gulf Coast, Bryant says.

Applications are open for metro Atlanta college students to join the program.

“We’ve had about 30 or 40 kids so far,” he said. “Anyone who wants to help the kids and help to solve the racial inequality and the back end of the music industry, I would love for the support to help grow this program in other cities around the country. That’s our ultimate goal.”

“We have so much pride in our city,” he said. “All of these years later, New Orleans is still damaged to this day. That’s why I’m building these pillars in education and with Jackson State University. I’m building it here I have my core resources. That’s part of my plan to go back after I plant these seeds and figure out these programs, my plan is to bring it all home and make a difference for the young kids.”

For more information on Project Go Dark, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.