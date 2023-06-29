Look Up Atlanta
Atlanta police find formerly missing 10-year-old with nonverbal autism

Tunkara Fatouma
Tunkara Fatouma(Atlanta Police Department)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police have found a 10-year-old girl with nonverbal autism who went missing on Wednesday.

At 7 p.m. yesterday, Tunkara Fatouma’s mother couldn’t find her at their apartment on Bent Creek Way, according to an Atlanta Police Department statement. The mother reported her missing to police. It is unknown where or how Fatouma was found.

