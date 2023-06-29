Atlanta police searching for 10-year-old nonverbal child with autism

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 10-year-old girl with autism.

Tunkara Fatouma was last seen June 28 at her apartment at 2083 Bent Creek Way. Her mother last saw her at the apartment around 7 p.m. According to police, her mother called her name throughout the apartment to no avail.

Fatouma has autism and is nonverbal, according to police. She does not have social media or a cell phone.

Fatouma has brown eyes and black hair. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. She reportedly left the home without shoes on.

Anyone who has contact with Fatouma is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 4040-577-8477 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.