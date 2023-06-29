Look Up Atlanta
Boil water advisory lifted for several businesses along Hwy 85 in Riverdale

(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RIVERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for several businesses along Highway 85 in Clayton County.

This was only for businesses along the west side of Highway 85 in Riverdale between Roberts Drive and Springdale Drive that included Hotlanta Wings restaurant, Foot Locker, Del Taco, Atlanta Check Cashers, Wendy’s, Lucky Bubble Coin Laundry, and Taco Bell.

A Clayton County Water Authority crew was repairing a broken fire hydrant in the area when the hydrant blew out.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

