Busy Fourth of July holiday travel period begins at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s the start of another busy holiday travel weekend at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Close to 360,000 people are expected to pass through the world’s busiest airport on Thursday alone ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

In total, Atlanta airport staff say they expect 2.6 million people to pass through the airport between Thursday, June 29, and next Thursday, July 6, with over 660,000 people going through security checkpoints. That could end up setting records for TSA in Atlanta.

Airport officials believe the busiest travel days will be Friday, June 30, and next Wednesday, July 5.

All the people traveling means longer-than-usual waits for food and bathrooms and packed planes.

Officials want domestic travelers to arrive at the airport two hours early and international travelers three hours early.

And TSA wants travelers to carefully check their carry-on bags before leaving the house and make sure it doesn’t have anything that’s not TSA-approved in it because that can slow you and the security line down and cost you a fine.

“Almost every day, officers in Atlanta intercept firearms in the carry-on luggage of travelers. So far this calendar year, we’ve intercepted 199 firearms at our security checkpoints, 100% of those firearms are loaded. And the vast majority of those passengers stated that they simply forgot it was in their bag,” said Robert Spinden, Federal Security Director for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

If you’re caught with a gun, you can lose TSA pre-check eligibility for five years and get fined over $14,000.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.