Downed power lines have I-85 South shut down in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All southbound lanes are shut down on Interstate 85 near Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Gwinnett County as crews work to repair downed power lines on the highway.

It all happened around 5 p.m. It is unknown at this time what caused the lines to come down.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says they expect all lanes to remain closed until at least 6:15 p.m.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

