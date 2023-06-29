Downed power lines have I-85 South shut down in Gwinnett County
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All southbound lanes are shut down on Interstate 85 near Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Gwinnett County as crews work to repair downed power lines on the highway.
It all happened around 5 p.m. It is unknown at this time what caused the lines to come down.
The Georgia Department of Transportation says they expect all lanes to remain closed until at least 6:15 p.m.
Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
