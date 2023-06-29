Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

‘A fatal blow’ | Local officials react to SCOTUS affirmative action ruling

Decision was issued the same day Martin Luther King Jr.’s, oldest sister died.
LNL: Supreme Court rules that colleges must stop considering the race of applicants for admission
By Tim Darnell and The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions.

The court’s majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

Read the entire decision here.

The decision was announced shortly before the Martin Luther King, Jr., Center in Atlanta announced the passing of the late civil rights leader’s oldest sister, Christine King Farris.

Bernice King, Martin Luther King, Jr.’s youngest daughter, tweeted her response to the Supreme Court ruling.

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Lithonia) was one of Georgia’s first lawmakers to post his reaction to the ruling on social media:

Chief Justice John Roberts said for too long universities have “concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

Justice Clarence Thomas, the nation’s second Black justice who had long called for an end to affirmative action, wrote separately that the decision “sees the universities’ admissions policies for what they are: rudderless, race-based preferences designed to ensure a particular racial mix in their entering classes.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in dissent that the decision “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.” In a separate dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — the court’s first Black female justice — called the decision “truly a tragedy for us all.”

This story is developing.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Keara Williams
Woman killed in GA-400 wrong-way crash was rideshare driver, family says
Police seize guns, drugs from man who had over 20 arrests in Georgia
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
2 Georgia players win $10K each in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing
Police responding to partial structure collapse
Partial structure collapse shuts down strip mall in Henry County
Sandy Springs Fire Department
Residents evacuated as crews battle fire at Sandy Springs apartment complex

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a bill aimed at making public schools safer during a...
These new Georgia laws take effect July 1
Rep. Nikki Budzinski launches Farm Bill 101 Initiative
Rep. Nikki Budzinski launches Farm Bill 101 Initiative
Rep. Nikki Budzinski launches Farm Bill 101 Initiative
EV charging station
Kemp, Biden spar over credit for Georgia’s booming EV industry