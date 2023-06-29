‘A fatal blow’ | Local officials react to SCOTUS affirmative action ruling

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions.

The court’s majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

Read the entire decision here.

The decision was announced shortly before the Martin Luther King, Jr., Center in Atlanta announced the passing of the late civil rights leader’s oldest sister, Christine King Farris.

Bernice King, Martin Luther King, Jr.’s youngest daughter, tweeted her response to the Supreme Court ruling.

We should not need #AffirmativeAction. But we do. Because racism, particularly anti-Black racism, persists in our systems, policies, and institutions.



Until we change that, decision-makers must be made to make equitable decisions.



The #SupremeCourt ruling prevents that mandate. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) June 29, 2023

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Lithonia) was one of Georgia’s first lawmakers to post his reaction to the ruling on social media:

The Court’s decision to overturn long-standing precedent of Affirmative Action is a fatal blow to equitable & accessible education for all. Failing to consider race as a factor in admissions turns a blind eye to systemic failures of academic institutions to pursue equity. — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) June 29, 2023

Chief Justice John Roberts said for too long universities have “concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

Justice Clarence Thomas, the nation’s second Black justice who had long called for an end to affirmative action, wrote separately that the decision “sees the universities’ admissions policies for what they are: rudderless, race-based preferences designed to ensure a particular racial mix in their entering classes.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in dissent that the decision “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.” In a separate dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — the court’s first Black female justice — called the decision “truly a tragedy for us all.”

This story is developing.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.