Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fire breaks out in basement of New York City’s iconic Tiffany store

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue Thursday.
Firefighters responded to a fire at the Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue Thursday.(CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A fire broke out Thursday in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York’s Fifth Avenue, officials said.

Videos posted on the Citizen app showed smoke billowing out of the basement of the iconic store, which reopened in April after an extensive renovation. They also showed firefighters battling the blaze with hoses.

Details on injuries from the fire were not immediately available. Fire Department officials planned a briefing at the scene later Thursday.

The Fifth Avenue store made famous by the 1961 movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is the headquarters of the luxury retailer founded in 1837 by by jeweler Charles Lewis Tiffany. The company was acquired by LVMH in 2021.

A company spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Keara Williams
Woman killed in GA-400 wrong-way crash was rideshare driver, family says
Police seize guns, drugs from man who had over 20 arrests in Georgia
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
2 Georgia players win $10K each in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing
Police responding to partial structure collapse
Partial structure collapse shuts down strip mall in Henry County
Sandy Springs Fire Department
Residents evacuated as crews battle fire at Sandy Springs apartment complex

Latest News

FILE - Crews work at the site of a collapsed elevated section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia,...
Driver lost control of tanker truck on off-ramp before I-95 collapse, federal safety officials say
Christine King Farris speaks during the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday commemorative...
‘Our hearts are heavy’ | Christine King Farris, MLK’s last sibling, dead at 95
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort...
Republicans expand their Hunter Biden investigation by seeking an interview with the lead prosecutor
Source: Live 5
‘They got it wrong’ | Atlanta mayor condemns SCOTUS affirmative action ruling
A stabbing attack injured two students and one professor at Canada's University of Waterloo....
Police say the stabbings of three people in a gender class in Canada were motivated by hate