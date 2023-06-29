Look Up Atlanta
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, 90s today; Dangerous heat arrives Friday

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect clear skies early with more clouds this afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees warmer today in the low 90s.

Thursday’s summary

High - 94°

Normal high - 89°

Chance of rain - 0%

Nice today

Today will be similar to yesterday, with slightly warmer afternoon temperatures in the low 90s. You’ll notice more clouds this afternoon and evening, but it will stay dry. There is another Code Orange Air Quality Alert for metro Atlanta, which means you should avoid being outdoors for a long period of time this afternoon if you have lung issues.

Air Quality Alert Thursday
Air Quality Alert Thursday(Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for heat and storms Friday, Saturday and Sunday

In addition to hotter temperatures this weekend, we’ll also see an increase in moisture, which means it’ll feel like it’s 100 degrees or hotter starting Friday. In addition to dangerous heat, there will be a daily chance of rain through the weekend.

Forecast map for Friday afternoon
Forecast map for Friday afternoon(Atlanta News First)

Next week, 4th of July

A daily chance of rain will continue through the beginning of next week due to a weak cool front moving into north Georgia, which will also lead to slightly cooler temperatures.

