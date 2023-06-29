Flames tear through apartment building in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire broke out at an apartment building in unincorporated Cherokee County early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the Walden Pond Apartments at 5473 Bells Ferry Road around 5:45 a.m. for reports of a structure fire. When they arrived, they found flames coming through the roof of building 300 at the complex.

The fire is out, and firefighters say everybody made it out safely. No injuries were reported.

Investigators are now looking into the cause.

