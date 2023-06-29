Look Up Atlanta
Georgia’s new wakeboarding law to take affect ahead of July 4th weekend

New wakeboarding law takes effect July 1
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Game wardens for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are preparing for a busy week reminding the boating public about a new state law on wakeboarding and wake-surfing that takes effect July 1.

“To wake-surf and wakeboard, the boat produces a large wake,” said Maj. Stephen Adams of the DNR’s law enforcement division. “That wake can do a couple things. It can damage shorelines with repetitive passes, and then there’s also the possibility it could knock people off a dock.”

The new law requires the following:

  • Wake-surfing and wakeboarding are prohibited between sunset and sunrise.
  • Vessel operators must stay at least 200 feet from any moored vessel, wharf, dock, pier, piling or bridge structure or abutment. They also have to stray from any shoreline adjacent to a full-time or part-time residence, public park, public beach, public swimming area, marina, restaurant or other public-use area.
  • Riders engaging in towed watersports must wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device.

The law exempts certain waterways, like private lakes and intracoastal waterways. It also doesn’t count if the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has granted a special marine event permit.

The DNR, along with the National Association of State Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard, is participating in “Operation Dry Water” this weekend. This campaign brings heightened awareness about safe boating practices across the country, which includes sober boating.

“If we catch you boating under the influence, you will be arrested,” Adams said.

Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater fatalities, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

