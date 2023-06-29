Look Up Atlanta
Man injured in Conyers shooting, police say

(Pexels via MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in Conyers on Wednesday evening, according to Conyers police.

Police said the man was shot at 1464 Rockhill Dr. In a statement to Atlanta News First, police said, “We are currently conducting the investigation at several locations within the county,” although they did not specify where police were investigating.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

