Man, teen arrested after burglaries in Lawrenceville, Duluth

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 23-year-old man and a 16-year-old teenager have been arrested and accused of two burglaries in Lawrenceville and Duluth, according to the Lawrenceville Police Department.

Police say a pair of gun stores in Lawrenceville and Duluth were broken into June 23 and 24. Lawrenceville police responded to the Bullseye Indoor Range & Gun Shop just after 4 a.m. June 23 and found “forced entry.”

The 23-year-old man, Aaron Walker, and a 16-year-old teen were arrested the next day after attempting to rob a gun store in Duluth. Lawrenceville police say they were able to tie the teen to the Bullseye burglary because he had a gun that had been reported stolen from the store. Lawrenceville police have not tied Walker to the Bullseye burglary.

The Duluth Police Department arrested Walker on unspecified charges in connection with the burglary. The teen has been charged with second-degree burglary, possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information should contact the Lawrenceville Police Department at 770-670-5149 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

