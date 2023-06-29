Music fans celebrate anniversary of Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter’ album

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thursday marks the 19-year anniversary of New Orleans-born icon Lil Wayne’s fourth solo album, “Tha Carter.”

Atlanta News First spoke to a prominent Atlanta music executive, and fans from around the world about how his fourth studio album and global impact during Black Music Month.

Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., is widely considered the undisputed greatest rapper in the world and one of the all-time best musicians of any genre.

Cortez Bryant is a close friend and was a manager of Lil Wayne from 2014-2020 and lives in metro Atlanta.

In January 2004, Bryant received a call from Lil Wayne that eventually changed his life.

“I had an offer at CNN as an entry-level editor,” he said. “I was a mass communication major at Jackson State and sent my resume tape over to CNN. I worked at a few news stations doing production behind the scenes. I had my career pathway set up, then Wayne called and asked me to be his manager. He saw something in me. He saw those leadership qualities.”

New Orleans native Chandler Power created the social media page @Liltunechiclassics more than five years ago to give fellow Lil Wayne fans a platform to celebrate his remarkable legacy.

“Tha Carter Series displays what hip-hop is all about. It’s a series filled with timeless music from several eras,” said Power. “I think Tha Carter is an important album because it set a standard for many hip-hop artists including Lil Wayne. From production to bars, it’s a great album that showed the kind of project Weezy is capable of creating. He’s only gotten better since then.”

When it comes to impact on music, culture, and people around the world, Power says Lil Wayne’s impact is second to none.

“Not many people have the sort of impact that he had in hip-hop,” said Power. “He influenced what feels like an entire generation with not just music but also appearance and style. It’s crazy to think about.”

Among his many accolades in his career, Lil Wayne was recently announced as a future honoree in the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame in Atlanta. Among the fellow honorees include Atlanta hip-hop icon Jermaine Dupri, Busta Rhymes, and Queen Latifa.

“It’s great to see people get the recognition they deserve while they’re still here,“ Power said.

Bryant recalled meeting him when they were enrolled in school together in New Orleans in the early 1990′s.

“He used to walk around in the hallways, beating on his chest rapping,” Bryant said. “I was an upperclassman, and I was like who is this young dude? This was around 1993. From the first time that I befriended him, he always had that vision and passion.”

Tha Carter 1 marked the first album that Bryant and Lil Wayne worked on together in 2004.

“Tha Carter was still was the old Cash Money way of recording. Manny [Fresh] was still there and was like the executive producer. He used to cook up songs and have Wayne come in the studio to plug and play,” said Bryant. “Carter 1 was heavily involved with Baby [Brian Williams], Slim [Ronald Williams], and Manny Freshs’ hands on the A&R side of putting it together.”One of my highlights was the “Go DJ” video was shot at the same prison they shot the movie Shawshank Redemption,” said Bryant. “That was spooky.”

Tha Carter 1 marked the change in the era of Lil Wayne’s music and how his lyrical ability started to get more recognition from around the country.

“That was the spark and the change in the new era of Wayne. That was the first album where he was putting Cash Money on his back when the other artists had left, BG, and Juvenile,” Bryant said. “This was Wayne’s breakout album where he could hold the label on his own. “I remember him being really confident in the music. That was one of my favorite albums. Manny is just amazing with the production. Wayne had some bangers on there.”

Lwazi Mabizela, a 22-year-old who lives in South Africa and runs the social media site LilWayneganggang calls Tha Carter album a timeless classic.

“Over the decade or so of being a die-hard Wayniac, I’ve gotten to appreciate its place in the series. With all the pressure of being the only one left at the label and with the help of Mannie Fresh, he delivered,” said Mabizela.

The five-time Grammy-Award winner has released multiple No. 1 albums and has sold more than 20 million records in the United States and more than 100 million records worldwide.

Bryant says one of the biggest songs from Wayne’s career that sticks out to him the most is “Go DJ.”

“Go DJ is a song that has never come out of a set list at one of Wayne’s shows,” said Bryant. “That song is a timeless classic that still hits hard.”

“It is not a debate he’s probably the most influential person in the music of our era, his work ethic, his image, his cadence, his personality, his actual being, it’s all over the world,” Mabizela said. said. “If you’re not influenced by him, the person you are influenced by is influenced by him.”

According to Sam Hall, a 24-year-old Cincinnati native who runs the page Weezydagoatupdates, “how Wayne treats the Carter albums is insane, he sets the bar so high.”

According to 31-year-old Daniel Mousdell who runs the site Lil Wayne HQ, Tha Carter doesn’t get talked about enough as being among Lil Wayne’s best work.

“He’s the apex like he said in his “God Did” verse,” said Mousdell. “I think he means everything to the culture and we see it now with how the new generation rappers all name him as their biggest influence.“

Not only has he recorded thousands of verses and songs in his illustrious career which spans four decades, the 40-year-old rap legend has also inspired millions of people and his music has impacted them in many ways, his fans say.

Earlier this year, he received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2023 Grammy’s.

“When he does look back on his career, these awards will all be a part of his legacy and show how appreciated he is by everyone and the culture,” said Mousdell.

Lil Wayne recently concluded his Welcome To Tha Carter tour and continues to work on new music, including his “Tha Carter 6″ album.

“He doesn’t miss with these Carter albums,” said Power.

