New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis in Georgia

Momenta™ THC tinctures, empower your wellness journey, active lifestyle, and could help support a good night’s sleep! Tinctures are one of the best methods of consumption for precise and/or micro-dosing. Ingested either in its liquid form or can be mixed in food or beverages. These cannabis tinctures work quickly, with prolonged effects. Available in CBD, THC, and ratio options and a variety of flavors.(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Trulieve Cannabis Corp., a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, announced the grand opening of Trulieve’s third medical cannabis dispensary in the state.

“We are proud to continue expanding access to the growing number of registered medical patients in Georgia,” said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. “Our new dispensary in Newnan will bring our exceptional customer experience and top-quality products to a new community we can’t wait to serve.”

Trulieve will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 10 AM with a ribbon cutting, food trucks and merchandise giveaways. The new dispensary will be open 10 AM - 6 PM Tuesday through Saturday and is located at 1690 E. Highway 34, Newnan, GA.

For more information on how to become a registered patient in Georgia and to sign-up for updates, please visit www.trulieve.com/how-to-get-medical-marijuana-card/georgia.

