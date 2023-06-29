One Georgia Powerball player wins $50K in Wednesday’s drawing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No one won Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one lucky Georgian won $50,000.

The lucky player matched four white ball numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers for June 28 are 19, 25, 34, 57, 68, and the Mega Ball is 4.

The Powerball jackpot now climbs to $493 million for Saturday’s drawing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.