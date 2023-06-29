Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

One Georgia Powerball player wins $50K in Wednesday’s drawing

One Powerball player in Georgia won $50,000 in Wednesday's drawing.
One Powerball player in Georgia won $50,000 in Wednesday's drawing.(MGN)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No one won Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one lucky Georgian won $50,000.

The lucky player matched four white ball numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers for June 28 are 19, 25, 34, 57, 68, and the Mega Ball is 4.

The Powerball jackpot now climbs to $493 million for Saturday’s drawing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police seize guns, drugs from man who had over 20 arrests in Georgia
Photo of Keara Williams
Woman killed in GA-400 wrong-way crash was rideshare driver, family says
police sirens generic photo
1 detained in connection to northwest Atlanta shooting, police say
Police responding to partial structure collapse
Partial structure collapse shuts down strip mall in Henry County
Bear reportedly spotted in Alpharetta neighborhood, city says

Latest News

Villa Rica Police Firearm Training
Racially insensitive social media post prompts meeting in Villa Rica
The New York Strip with asparagus at Kurt’s Euro Bistro in Duluth.
Restaurant Report Card: Church’s Chicken scores 59; Kurt’s Bistro earns 100
Ponce de Leon sinkhole being repaired in Midtown Atlanta.
Portion of Ponce remains closed as crews work to fix massive sinkhole
Momenta™ THC tinctures, empower your wellness journey, active lifestyle, and could help support...
New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis in Georgia