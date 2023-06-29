Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

92-year-old who ran every Peachtree Road Race will no longer compete

Bill Thorn, 92, is stepping down from the Peachtree Road Race after 53 years.
Bill Thorn, 92, is stepping down from the Peachtree Road Race after 53 years.(WANF)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Peachtree Road Race has been running since 1970, and Bill Thorn competed every single time.

But this year, 92-year-old Thorn is stepping down, according to a statement from Atlanta Track Club. He is the only person to participate in every race since its inception.

“There is only one way to stop worrying about not finishing, and that is to just be finished,” Thorn said. “I’m going into a new era.”

At this year’s race on July 4, Thorn will be chauffeured down the route as an honored Grand Marshal. Then he will cross the finish line on foot. Thorn’s name will also be engraved on the Peachtree Cup, and race participants can thank him at a Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo signing wall.

Thorn, who coached football, track and field and cross country for 64 years, still works out almost every day of the week for up to two hours, the statement said. He even participated in the Peachtree Road Race virtually during COVID-19, aided with a walker.

“I have no doubt that if he had attempted his 54th he would have succeeded, because that is what he does,” said Rich Kenah, race director of the Peachtree. “We will celebrate Bill as the iron man of Peachtree, because that is what he is.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Keara Williams
Woman killed in GA-400 wrong-way crash was rideshare driver, family says
Police seize guns, drugs from man who had over 20 arrests in Georgia
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
2 Georgia players win $10K each in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing
Police responding to partial structure collapse
Partial structure collapse shuts down strip mall in Henry County
Sandy Springs Fire Department
Residents evacuated as crews battle fire at Sandy Springs apartment complex

Latest News

A sketch of Supreme Court justices on the first day of hearings over affirmative action, a...
‘They got it wrong’ | Atlanta mayor condemns SCOTUS affirmative action ruling
(L-R) Emily Kim, Elisha Kim, Garrett Sabb, Arin Hossain, Genie Pacheco
Friends remember Mariam Abdulrab, whose death caused stricter offender monitoring
Robert Vandel
Fulton County schools, charter system accused of enabling child predator
Friends remember Mariam Abdulrab, whose death caused stricter offender monitoring