Owners of Toco Hill shopping center oppose Brookhaven annexation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The tug-of-war over the Toco Hills community continues.

There’s a proposal to make the neighborhood part of the City of Brookhaven, rather than unincorporated DeKalb County. If that happens, DeKalb commissioners say they’ll lose $2 million per year in property tax revenue.

Both city and county residents are worried about how this would impact their taxes and services like police and fire.

Residents did not hold back their emotions during a Wednesday night public hearing at Brookhaven City Hall, many even telling the city council they felt the annexation process was done behind their backs.

“We’re asking for transparency,” one woman said during public comment.

This all started with Toco Hills resident, Howard Ginsburg. He drafted a petition to annex his neighborhood and the area around it into Brookhaven.

Ginsburg got enough signatures to prevent this from ending up on a ballot. Meaning the decision lies solely in the hands of Brookhaven City Council.

“This whole thing is crooked. It smells like a dirty rat,” a man said during a public comment.

A national real estate developer that partially owns the Toco Hill Shopping Center, announced its objection to the proposed annexation Wednesday in a letter to DeKalb Commissioners.

EDENS opposes the petition and the inclusion of EDENS-owned property in the annexation without our consent. DeKalb County and its officials have worked closely with EDENS during our ownership to redevelop this vital corridor of the county into a thriving commercial district for the community, business owners, and all residents people who live, work and recreate in the area,” Ames said. “There has been tremendous progress made in this corridor and more to come. We have enjoyed a strong working relationship with DeKalb County, its Chief Executive Officer and the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners and have appreciated their approach to economic development and community building.

During Wednesday’s meeting, some people also questioned how and why the boundary lines were drawn around the Toco Hills area. Some even pointed out they exclude apartments and “areas of modest income.”

The bottom line is many people are asking city leaders to pump the breaks o,n the proposal.

“I encourage you to include the county or make the process as it’s going forward public so that everybody can participate, and we can hear all sides of the issue before it comes to this point,” a man said during public comment.

Brookhaven City Council is set to vote on the proposed annexation on July 25th. Between now and then DeKalb County attorneys are investigating the validity of all the signatures on the original annex petition.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.