Person trapped on boom lift by powerlines, Gwinnett County Fire says

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person refused medical treatment after being trapped on a boom lift by electrical wires, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

According to Gwinnett County Fire, firefighters responded to the 500 block of Webb Gin House Road just after 2 p.m. after receiving a call of a boom lift on fire. The firefighters did not find an active fire but discovered that the operator of the boom lift was trapped by powerlines and that the boom lift had no power to lower itself.

Fire and emergency services called Georgia Power to secure the powerlines before using a bucket ladder to bring the operator out of the lift. The person refused medical treatment.

Firefighters also discovered an apartment unit had been damaged by a related power surge. The unit sustained minor damage.

Firefighters responded at 2:03 p.m. to a bystander’s report of a boom lift on fire near an apartment on the 500 block of... Posted by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

