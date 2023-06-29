Police: 1 arrested, accused of throwing spoiled meat at training center protest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Michigan woman was arrested and accused of throwing spoiled meat at police officers during a protest against the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, according to Atlanta police.

According to the activist group Community Movement Builders, about 25 people went to the Cadence Bank at 349 West Peachtree St. to protest the bank’s loan to the Atlanta Police Foundation to fund the center, which opponents call “Cop City.” The protest was part of a “week of action.”

Police say that as the protestors began to leave, 27-year-old Aidan Wood dumped spoiled meat on the bank’s steps and threw it “in the direction of police.” She was arrested and charged with obstruction and simple assault.

Rev. Matthew Johnson said police “stalked” protestors during the event.

“Concerned citizens went to Cadence Bank to urge them not to service a loan to the Atlanta Police Foundation to build Cop City. The demonstrators were met with a wall of resistance from Atlanta Police and private security,” Rev. Johnson said in a press release. “As we left, the group was stalked by dozens of police officers who grabbed people. One officer attempted to throw me down, ripping my shirt in the process, despite breaking no laws or harming anyone.”

Community Movement Builders claims two others were detained during the protest, but released. They also said the rest of the events planned for the Week of Action will go forward.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.