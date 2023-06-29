Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police: 1 arrested, accused of throwing spoiled meat at training center protest

Aidan Wood
Aidan Wood(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Michigan woman was arrested and accused of throwing spoiled meat at police officers during a protest against the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, according to Atlanta police.

According to the activist group Community Movement Builders, about 25 people went to the Cadence Bank at 349 West Peachtree St. to protest the bank’s loan to the Atlanta Police Foundation to fund the center, which opponents call “Cop City.” The protest was part of a “week of action.”

Police say that as the protestors began to leave, 27-year-old Aidan Wood dumped spoiled meat on the bank’s steps and threw it “in the direction of police.” She was arrested and charged with obstruction and simple assault.

Rev. Matthew Johnson said police “stalked” protestors during the event.

“Concerned citizens went to Cadence Bank to urge them not to service a loan to the Atlanta Police Foundation to build Cop City. The demonstrators were met with a wall of resistance from Atlanta Police and private security,” Rev. Johnson said in a press release. “As we left, the group was stalked by dozens of police officers who grabbed people. One officer attempted to throw me down, ripping my shirt in the process, despite breaking no laws or harming anyone.”

Community Movement Builders claims two others were detained during the protest, but released. They also said the rest of the events planned for the Week of Action will go forward.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Protesters with Nazi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center
File - Flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Atlanta airport reporting hundreds of flight delays and cancellations
Deadly crash on GA-400 in Roswell.
Driver charged in connection with deadly wrong-way crash on GA-400 in Roswell
Ponce de Leon sinkhole being repaired in Midtown Atlanta.
Portion of Ponce remains closed as crews work to fix massive sinkhole
Police investigating deadly shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur, police say

Latest News

Tunkara Fatouma
Atlanta police searching for 10-year-old nonverbal child with autism
A person was trapped in powerlines Wednesday in Lawrenceville.
Person trapped on boom lift by powerlines, Gwinnett County Fire says
A person was trapped in powerlines Wednesday in Lawrenceville.
Person trapped by powerlines in Lawrenceville
Police seize guns, drugs from man who had over 20 arrests in Georgia