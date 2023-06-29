Look Up Atlanta
Police seize guns, drugs from man who had over 20 arrests in Georgia

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 36-year-old man who had more than 20 previous arrests in Georgia, faces charges after police seized guns and drugs during a search on Tuesday, police say.

Police said the department’s narcotics and APEX units raided a home at 1440 Moreland Dr. SE.

Inside the home, police found 522 grams of powder cocaine, 80 grams of crack cocaine, 490 grams of MDMA, 792 grams of methamphetamine, 92 grams of blue M30 pills, 1,376 grams of marijuana, a ghost gun (.223 caliber rifle), a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield and $1,019.

Police say 36-year-old Cordero Brewster was arrested and he has more than 20 previous arrests in Georgia.

Brewster was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking MDMA, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II narcotic, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

