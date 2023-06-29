Protesters crash Atlanta mayor’s event on new funding for fire stations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A public safety event to recognize new funding for fire stations, hosted by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, was interrupted by protesters on Thursday.

Mayor Dickens was celebrating the $1.6 million donations, unanimously approved by the city council, to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation. The money is reserved for improving the living and working conditions, including repairs and renovations, at the 36 fire stations throughout the city.

“My administration remains committed, very committed to our public safety professionals with raises, with cost-of-living adjustments, with new equipment, and yes, of course, a new first-class training facility on its way,” Dickens told a crowd gathered outside of Fire Station 10 in Grant Park.

However, minutes into the mayor’s remarks, a group of around 20 protesters opposed to the construction of the new Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility, pulled up in a bus and started yelling at officials.

“We have not forgotten about the fact that you murdered a person,” yelled Keyanna Jones, a community organizer and founder of the Faith Coalition to Stop Cop City. “You have blood on your hands.”

The group seized the public opportunity to try and shame the mayor and council members in attendance, screaming that they had blood on their hands related to the death of 26-year-old Manuel Teran. They claimed their actions were not planned and that they happened upon the event

“None of them have ever come to talk to us and don’t respond to any of our inquiries,” Jones told Atlanta News First. “We thought it would be a good time to come and see what they had to say about the police coverup of the murder of Manuel Teran.”

Teran was shot and killed by a Georgia State trooper in January while protesting at the site of the site dubbed by protesters as “Cop City.” Troopers said Teran shot at them first, but body camera footage of the actual shooting doesn’t exist.

“He was a good person,” said Belkis Teran, the activist’s mother who was with the protesters. “He never deserved to be killed the way he was killed. 57 wounds. You have no idea how much I suffered.”

Teran’s mother, with tears rolling down her face, accused law enforcement of suppressing the facts, adding that city leaders have never once listed to hear her cries for answers.

“The case has been hidden,” she added. “Nobody wants to talk about it, even to my lawyers. I deserve to be treated like a human.”

Councilman Matt Westmoreland, who introduced the legislation for the fire funding, talked with Teran’s mother and other protesters off to the side as the ceremony continued. He apologized for her child’s death and promised to stay in touch.”

“You have a lot of unanswered questions you deserve to have answered, and it sounds like you have a lot of people who aren’t talking to you yet, and you have my word that I’m going to make that happen,” Westmoreland said to Teran’s mother before the two embraced.

“Thank you,” she said. “Thank you very much.”

Teran’s mother told Atlanta News First today’s encounter with Westmoreland was the first time she had “talked to an authority.” Mayor Dickens did not address the protesters, who remained through the end of the half-hour event.

Tyler Nelson, president of Progressive Firefighters of Georgia, released the following statement in response to the protesters’ actions:

“Freedom of speech is one thing. Firefighters have a storied history of organizing for living wages and safe working conditions. What happened today at Station 10 was disrespectful.

First and foremost, it was disrespectful to the Mayor, the City Council members, the Fire Chief and to the men and woman of Atlanta Fire Rescue who put their lives on the line each and every day. The disruption of what should have been a celebration of much-needed improvements to our fire stations was interrupted with yelling, profanity and heckling.

There’s no denying that Atlanta Fire Rescue desperately needs quality training facilities, stations and equipment in order to recruit the best in class employees.

We’re training our apparatus operators in parking lots and renting spaces that look nothing like real-world scenarios that our personnel will encounter. We’re also unable to host joint training exercises with other departments to make sure we’re ready for worst case scenarios that might happen in our Atlanta community.”

