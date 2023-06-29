Racially insensitive social media post prompts meeting in Villa Rica

VILLA RICA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Carroll County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is asking concerned residents to attend a protest ahead of the group’s meeting Thursday with Villa Rica’s police chief and city leaders.

The meeting follows backlash over a social media post that depicted the Villa Rica Police Department’s June 17 firearms safety class. A video and photos, which have since been deleted, showed white attendees firing at targets, each one with the same image on it: a Black man pointing a gun.

The NAACP’s local chapter president Dominique Conteh called the post offensive and suggested that police department employees undergo diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

“We will be addressing this,” said Conteh. “This is just the beginning. This is just the catalyst, and it’s time for a change.”

Last week, Police Chief Michael Mansour apologized for the post. He showed Atlanta News First samples of some of the other targets that were used during the training class which show a variety of people on the targets.

Mansour said they had run out of some of the other targets by the time the video and photos were taken that ended up on social media.

“It was not an intentional act,” said Mansour. “Obviously, we do everything we can to not offend anyone.”

On its Facebook page, the Carroll County NAACP chapter said its members will meet with the police chief at 2 p.m. Thursday. The group is calling for a peaceful protest at 1 p.m. at the amphitheater in downtown Villa Rica.

