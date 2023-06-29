Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Rescuers save kitten trapped in large underground electrical pipe

An 8-week-old kitten was rescued after it got trapped in an underground pipe.
An 8-week-old kitten was rescued after it got trapped in an underground pipe.(San Diego Humane Society)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - First responders came to the rescue of a kitten who found itself trapped in a large underground pipe.

According to the San Diego Humane Society, the 8-week-old kitten got stuck in a large electrical pipe Monday afternoon in an Otay Mesa neighborhood.

Officials said a construction worker near the scene initially heard loud meowing but could not find where the noise was coming from, and that’s when a humane officer was called.

The officer also contacted firefighters and the electric and gas company for assistance.

Rescuers said they eventually spotted the animal in the pipe and came up with a plan to help get it out safely.

The team said they ran a small hose into the other end of the pipe and used the water to gently slide the kitten out.

The kitten, which has since been named Cactus, was taken to the shelter where veterinarians said the animal is doing well after being rescued.

Cal Fire San Diego Captain Rudy Hernandez said his team plans to make Cactus the station’s cat once it is ready for adoption.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Keara Williams
Woman killed in GA-400 wrong-way crash was rideshare driver, family says
Police seize guns, drugs from man who had over 20 arrests in Georgia
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
2 Georgia players win $10K each in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing
Police responding to partial structure collapse
Partial structure collapse shuts down strip mall in Henry County
Sandy Springs Fire Department
Residents evacuated as crews battle fire at Sandy Springs apartment complex

Latest News

Violations discovered at same Sandy Springs apartment complex destroyed by fire
Downed power lines have I-85 South shut down in Gwinnett County
Atlanta Council weighing $12 million investment into resurfacing neighborhood streets
FILE - Rapper Travis Scott performs on stage at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 12, 2019,...
Travis Scott will not be charged for crowd surge that killed 10 at concert, lawyer says
Brush fire in Roswell
Roswell brush fire likely caused by firework, according to National Park Service