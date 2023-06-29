Restaurant Report Card: Church’s Chicken scores 59; Kurt’s Bistro earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Bankhead Highway in Atlanta, Church’s Chicken has now failed two health inspections in a row.

On the most recent report, Church’s scored 59 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says the facility is unkept and filthy. Plus, all food contact surfaces are heavily soiled and there was food in an open can with rusty metal edges.

We dropped by the fast-food restaurant and noticed a sign on the door that reads, “closed temporarily for repairs until further notice.” We didn’t see anyone making repairs, only former customers stunned by what they saw through the window.

“It is filthy. It’s filthy,” former customer Michael Flood said. “Well, it looks like it needs to get closed down.”

Atlanta News First reached out to Church’s corporate office to find out what is being done to clean up the restaurant, but we have not received a response.

“It is not fit for anyone to eat anything out of here,” Flood said.

Now for an update. In Gwinnett County, Touchdown Wings on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville is back on top receiving 94 points and an “A” on a reinspection.

And at Kurt’s Euro Bistro on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth, they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. Kurt’s is family owned and operated. They’ve been serving customers in Gwinnett County for 38 years and Kurt himself is still taking care of everyone that walks in the door. They’ll make you your favorite cocktail at the bar and their dishes are amazing and authentic because Kurt is from Germany.

On the menu, they have the Bavarian flatbread, wiener schnitzel over German pasta, New York Strip with asparagus, and the schwabian platter with a pork chop, double smoked bacon, bratwurst, mashed potatoes and sourcrout. Boy that’s good!

