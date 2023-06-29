Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Villa Rica Police Department meets with NAACP after racially insensitive post

NAACP, City meet to address controversial post
By Brittany Ford
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Efforts to rebuild trust at the Villa Rica Police Department remain ongoing after a photo of a black man used as a target during gun safety training was posted on the department’s social media page.

On Thursday, City leaders met with NAACP activists Thursday in an attempt to find solutions.

RELATED: Racially insensitive social media post prompts meeting in Villa Rica

Prior to the meeting, the Carroll County NAACP branch held a peaceful protest at the city’s amphitheater.

“Sensitivity to our community and actually knowing the community, because there is a serious tone-deafness with the police department,” said Carroll County NAACP President, Dominque Conteh.

The protest was an opportunity for the community to join the conversation.

Around two dozen people showed up to support and speak at the event.

“This isn’t necessarily a black-or-white issue. This is a right or wrong issue,” said one of the attendees.

City officials including Villa Rica Police Chief Michael Mansour watched from the stands.

The department has apologized showing examples of other targets used that range in different ages sex and race.

Mansour says the photos posted on social media were taken out of context.

Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal has called for an outside agency to investigate what went wrong.

“I can say the posting of these images displayed a lack of judgment - full stop. Let me also be clear, I support our police officers and if a mistake is made like this one it’s my job to investigate and learn from it,” he said.

Thursday’s meeting with Mayor McDougal, Chief Mansour, and the NAACP was closed to media.

Both parties shared that the outcome was positive.

Conteh says they plan to take further action once the investigation is complete in the next 30 days, “Bottom line no human targets of any race. It’s unacceptable in this climate that we are in right now.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Keara Williams
Woman killed in GA-400 wrong-way crash was rideshare driver, family says
Police seize guns, drugs from man who had over 20 arrests in Georgia
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
2 Georgia players win $10K each in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing
Police responding to partial structure collapse
Partial structure collapse shuts down strip mall in Henry County
Sandy Springs Fire Department
Residents evacuated as crews battle fire at Sandy Springs apartment complex

Latest News

Violations discovered at same Sandy Springs apartment complex destroyed by fire
Atlanta Council weighing $12 million investment into resurfacing neighborhood streets
Downed power lines have I-85 South shut down in Gwinnett County
Brush fire in Roswell
Roswell brush fire likely caused by firework, according to National Park Service
File image
Man, teen arrested after burglaries in Lawrenceville, Duluth