Villa Rica Police Department meets with NAACP after racially insensitive post

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Efforts to rebuild trust at the Villa Rica Police Department remain ongoing after a photo of a black man used as a target during gun safety training was posted on the department’s social media page.

On Thursday, City leaders met with NAACP activists Thursday in an attempt to find solutions.

Prior to the meeting, the Carroll County NAACP branch held a peaceful protest at the city’s amphitheater.

“Sensitivity to our community and actually knowing the community, because there is a serious tone-deafness with the police department,” said Carroll County NAACP President, Dominque Conteh.

The protest was an opportunity for the community to join the conversation.

Around two dozen people showed up to support and speak at the event.

“This isn’t necessarily a black-or-white issue. This is a right or wrong issue,” said one of the attendees.

City officials including Villa Rica Police Chief Michael Mansour watched from the stands.

The department has apologized showing examples of other targets used that range in different ages sex and race.

Mansour says the photos posted on social media were taken out of context.

Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal has called for an outside agency to investigate what went wrong.

“I can say the posting of these images displayed a lack of judgment - full stop. Let me also be clear, I support our police officers and if a mistake is made like this one it’s my job to investigate and learn from it,” he said.

Thursday’s meeting with Mayor McDougal, Chief Mansour, and the NAACP was closed to media.

Both parties shared that the outcome was positive.

Conteh says they plan to take further action once the investigation is complete in the next 30 days, “Bottom line no human targets of any race. It’s unacceptable in this climate that we are in right now.”

