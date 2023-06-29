Violations discovered at same Sandy Springs apartment complex destroyed by fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several violations were found at the same apartment complex where a massive fire destroyed several units on Wednesday. A day later, dozens of people are wondering where to turn and what happens next.

Sandy Springs fire officials tell Atlanta News First they rescued at least three residents from their balconies at the Azalea Park apartment complex.

“Everything happened so fast. I had to get my mom and my daughter out,” Zandra Bowen said.

She was one of several residents to return to the building Thursday to get a look at the damage and see if there was anything she could retrieve.

“I tried to see if we can get our belongings, but no word for that,” Bowen said.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still unknown.

The American Red Cross says they’re assisting more than two dozen people.

Bowen says for now her and her family are staying in a hotel.

“The hardest part is just finding a place to settle into, because trying to work, then dealing with that and making sure, she’s okay, it’s a lot,” she said

This is not the first time in recent years the complex has gone up in flames. Eight apartments were damaged by fire at the same complex in 2021. During that fire, the closest fire hydrant was out of order.

We learned then it’s up to a property owner to maintain any hydrant that is on private property.

As for Wednesday’s fire, officials say a certified building inspector examined the apartments within the last month and found several violations.

Sandy Springs Fire confirmed the building did not have sprinklers because it was “grandfathered in.” New buildings are required to have sprinklers.

An ordinance passed in 2016 requires extinguishers and smoke alarms in every unit.

The Sandy Springs Fire chief said they can’t enforce requiring sprinklers, given the age of most older units.

There are several online fundraisers set up to help the residents impacted by Wednesday’s fire.

