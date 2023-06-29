Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Violations discovered at same Sandy Springs apartment complex destroyed by fire

The cause of Wednesday’s fire is still unknown.
Violations discovered at same Sandy Springs apartment complex destroyed by fire
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several violations were found at the same apartment complex where a massive fire destroyed several units on Wednesday. A day later, dozens of people are wondering where to turn and what happens next.

Sandy Springs fire officials tell Atlanta News First they rescued at least three residents from their balconies at the Azalea Park apartment complex.

“Everything happened so fast. I had to get my mom and my daughter out,” Zandra Bowen said.

She was one of several residents to return to the building Thursday to get a look at the damage and see if there was anything she could retrieve.

“I tried to see if we can get our belongings, but no word for that,” Bowen said.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still unknown.

The American Red Cross says they’re assisting more than two dozen people.

Bowen says for now her and her family are staying in a hotel.

“The hardest part is just finding a place to settle into, because trying to work, then dealing with that and making sure, she’s okay, it’s a lot,” she said

This is not the first time in recent years the complex has gone up in flames. Eight apartments were damaged by fire at the same complex in 2021. During that fire, the closest fire hydrant was out of order.

We learned then it’s up to a property owner to maintain any hydrant that is on private property.

As for Wednesday’s fire, officials say a certified building inspector examined the apartments within the last month and found several violations.

Sandy Springs Fire confirmed the building did not have sprinklers because it was “grandfathered in.” New buildings are required to have sprinklers.

An ordinance passed in 2016 requires extinguishers and smoke alarms in every unit.

The Sandy Springs Fire chief said they can’t enforce requiring sprinklers, given the age of most older units.

There are several online fundraisers set up to help the residents impacted by Wednesday’s fire.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Keara Williams
Woman killed in GA-400 wrong-way crash was rideshare driver, family says
Police seize guns, drugs from man who had over 20 arrests in Georgia
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
2 Georgia players win $10K each in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing
Police responding to partial structure collapse
Partial structure collapse shuts down strip mall in Henry County
Sandy Springs Fire Department
Residents evacuated as crews battle fire at Sandy Springs apartment complex

Latest News

Violations discovered at same Sandy Springs apartment complex destroyed by fire
Atlanta Council weighing $12 million investment into resurfacing neighborhood streets
Downed power lines have I-85 South shut down in Gwinnett County
Brush fire in Roswell
Roswell brush fire likely caused by firework, according to National Park Service
File image
Man, teen arrested after burglaries in Lawrenceville, Duluth