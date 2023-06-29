Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Woman accused of posing as student at three high schools

Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges after she allegedly posed as a student at three Boston high...
Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges after she allegedly posed as a student at three Boston high schools.(Source: WBZ via CNN)
By WBZ Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WBZ) - A Massachusetts woman is facing charges after allegedly posing as a student at three Boston high schools.

Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges, including felony counts of forging documents. She is a former Department of Children and Families social worker.

Officials say during the 2022-23 school year, Hewitt attended Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Brighton High School and English High School. She’s accused of falsely enrolling using the student transfer process and multiple pseudonyms.

“This is a quite, it seems, elaborate and unusually intensive case of fraudulent activity,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said a district staff member found irregularities in the paperwork on file in mid-June, and the school immediately contacted police.

Hewitt has been ordered to stay away from the school district’s facilities. Police executed a search warrant at her home.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police seize guns, drugs from man who had over 20 arrests in Georgia
Photo of Keara Williams
Woman killed in GA-400 wrong-way crash was rideshare driver, family says
police sirens generic photo
1 detained in connection to northwest Atlanta shooting, police say
Police responding to partial structure collapse
Partial structure collapse shuts down strip mall in Henry County
Bear reportedly spotted in Alpharetta neighborhood, city says

Latest News

Villa Rica Police Firearm Training
Racially insensitive social media post prompts meeting in Villa Rica
The New York Strip with asparagus at Kurt’s Euro Bistro in Duluth.
Restaurant Report Card: Church’s Chicken scores 59; Kurt’s Bistro earns 100
The recommendations include a formal apology to descendants of people enslaved in the U.S. and...
California Black reparations task force concludes historic 2-year work
One Powerball player in Georgia won $50,000 in Wednesday's drawing.
One Georgia Powerball player wins $50K in Wednesday’s drawing
Ponce de Leon sinkhole being repaired in Midtown Atlanta.
Portion of Ponce remains closed as crews work to fix massive sinkhole