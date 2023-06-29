Look Up Atlanta
Woman hospitalized after her home catches fire in DeKalb County

The scene of a house fire on Southland Trace in Stone Mountain.
The scene of a house fire on Southland Trace in Stone Mountain.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 72-year-old woman is in the hospital after her house caught fire overnight in DeKalb County.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on the 6300 block of Southland Trace in Stone Mountain. Fire crews say the flames broke out in the basement of the home and they are looking into the cause.

The woman is being treated for smoke inhalation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

